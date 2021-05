“Who the hell is Mel Kiper anyway?” – Bob Irsay Indianapolis Colts. “I just don’t think the Jets understand the draft.” – Mel Kiper Jr. When you hear the name Mel Kiper Jr, you know it’s time for the NFL Draft. Toiling in relative obscurity in the early days of the televised draft, Kiper’s sharp criticisms, befuddled looks after picks and cynicism have made him more of a household name recently. He’s appeared on ESPN’s draft coverage ever since 1984. His signature widow’s peak, gruff exterior and sharp tongue, have become as much of the experience as Jets fans booing whatever pick their team makes in the first round.