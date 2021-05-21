newsbreak-logo
New York City faces crime wave as pandemic restrictions are relaxed

By Nexstar Media Wire
cw39.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (NewsNation Now) —The heart of the nation’s largest is city beating again, as New York reopens and Broadway prepares to come back to life. However, along with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, New York is facing a surge in violent crime. At least six shootings occurred across New...

