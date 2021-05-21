Tombstone Junction property now up for auction thru May 27

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the following individuals are indebted to MOSLEY SELF STORAGE at 955 East South St. Dadeville, AL 36853, for past due rent and other charges. Auction will be conducted pursuant to Section 8-15-34 of Alabama Self-Storage Facility Act. Auction will be conducted online at : StorageTreasures.com, starting May 18, 2021, ending May 28, 2021. MOSLEY SELF STORAGE reserves the right to bid on any unit. Sale of a unit is subject to cancellation in the event of a settlement between the Landlord and obligated party. Unit #7, Sarah Franklin. Boxes, Art work, Totes, Table, suit case, clothes, etc. The Dadeville Advocate: May 6 and 13, 2021 AUCTION.