newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Tombstone Junction property now up for auction thru May 27

By Jennifer Perkins
Corbin News Journal
 22 hours ago

Bids for the Tombstone Junction property are coming in as the auction winds down. The auction which is set to end on May 27 at 5 p.m. had received 90 bids as of noon on May 17 with the highest bid being $60,100. Read this story and more for just...

www.thenewsjournal.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Property#Tombstone Junction#Bids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Bibb County, GAwgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb Land Bank set to have property auction on May 26th

BIBB COUNTY, Ga.—The Macon-Bibb Land Bank is set to have an auction next week that will allow people to acquire certain properties in the county. According to Everett Verner who is the executive director of the land bank, there will be 23 properties that are up for auction. 3641 Dawn...
Boats & WatercraftsSail World

Marine Auctions May Online Auctions

Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the vessels etc. that are to be offered for sale in our May 2021 Online Auction. Vessel Online Auction, the Bidding for this Online Auction will commence on Thursday 27th May and will end on Wednesday 2nd June 2021 at 2 pm AEST.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

LCA Recognized Properties May 2021

The Las Colinas Association Property Compliance department serves to protect your investment by overseeing the architectural standards of Las Colinas. Our Property Compliance Representatives drive LCA marked vehicles routinely through the community meeting with members, conducting courtesy reviews, and recognizing exceptional properties. These properties–both commercial and residential–showcase the very definition of curb appeal. They continually follow LCA standards, are regularly maintained and use our representatives as a resource to ensure they are in compliance.
Knox County, TNwivk.com

Knox County Putting 84 Surplus Parcels of Land with Delinquent Property Taxes Up For Auction

Knox County has put 84 surplus parcels of land up for auction as part of its annual delinquent tax property sale. Those interested in pre-bidding online can do so through 4 p.m. May 24 at https://powellauction.com/auctions/real-estate/knox-county-surplus-delinquent-tax-property-online-bidding/. Most of the properties are residential parcels inside the city limits and many are...
Politicsjcsentinel.com

Next online state surplus property auction set for May 13-19

Laptops, office furniture, vehicles and even a trash compactor are among the items up for bid in the next state surplus property auction this week. The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the auction via GovDeals.com starting at 7:30 a.m. this Thursday, May 13 with bidding running until 6 p.m. Wednesday May 19. For information on becoming an authorized bidder, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/online-auctions. The auction items will be listed here starting on May 13: www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
WJCT News

Buffalo pushes back its usual November property auction

Buffalo's Common Council voted Tuesday to push back the usual November tax auction for properties, where taxes haven't been paid. The move comes because so many renters are failing to pay owners. There's been a rent moratorium since the pandemic heated up more than a year ago, although one federal...
Real Estatemoneyweek.com

The best Tudor properties for sale now

The Brick House, Dunmow, Essex. A Grade II-listed, 1530s property in large gardens that include an orchard and ponds. It has a Tudor hall, leaded square casement windows, beamed ceilings, open fireplaces and a contemporary kitchen. 6 beds, 5 baths, 3 receps, study, indoor pool, spa, gym, 13 acres. £3.8m Savills 020-7075 2806.
Wayne County, MImichiganradio.org

No occupied properties in Wayne County tax foreclosure auction this year

Wayne County will exempt all occupied properties from this year’s tax foreclosure auction, after County Treasurer Eric Sabree requested and was granted a court order to that effect late last week. Sabree said there are multiple reasons for his last-minute request, all related to the COVID-19 pandemic. His office’s call...
Real Estateestatesales.net

MAY SALEM ESTATE AUCTION

CLICK ON THE BLUE PROXIBID LINK TO BE DIRECTED TO THE ONLINE AUCTION. Create a free subscriber account and be notified of local estate sales near you.
ShoppingPleasanton Express

Garage Sale Extravaganza

Head on out to the garage sales and fundraisers happening this weekend. See the image below for times and addresses.
Shoppingcounty10.com

Auction this Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents Orville & Mary Stevens’. Directions: From the end of Hwy 133, go straight on N Pavillion Rd approximately half a mile to the sale site; watch for signs. Bryce tells us, “Orville and Mary have sold their home and saw mill. Household, tools, coins & lumber; everything...
Grand Junction, COPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Applications Now Being Taken For Grand Junction’s Market On Main

Summer is just one month away and so is Grand Junction's Market on Main. Here is another sign that things are going to be a lot closer to normal this summer. Grand Junction's Downtown Market on Main is returning to Main Street on June 24 and will be in full bloom between 3rd and 7th streets. Last year, the market didn't get started until July and a scaled-down version was held in a downtown parking lot.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Famous ReRun Motorhome Going Up For Auction Soon

If you're a frequent Motor1.com reader with a good memory, you might remember this Chevrolet C30 motorhome from the 2018 SEMA Show. Now, Mecum will auction it on Friday, May 21. It'll sell for an estimated $175,000 to $200,000. Builder Creative Mobile Interiors calls this rig ReRun because of its...
Butler County, NEColumbus Telegram

Property transfers - May 13

Michael T Crook, sgl, to Daryl K Crook, sgl – Part of NW1/4 Sec 1-14-1E $1,150,000. Angela A & Adam Rerucha, W&H, to Derick Robbins, sgl – Part of Lots 3 & 6, Blk 6, Mile’s 6th Addn, David City $160,000. Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services.
Benton County, WAtricitiesbusinessnews.com

Top Properties – May 2021

Top property values listed start at $700,000 and have been rounded to the nearest hundred figure. Property values are public record and can be found by visiting the county assessor’s office. BENTON COUNTY. 2547, 2577, 2583, 2589, 2595, 2601, 2602, 2596, 2590, 2584, 2548 Rinas Road, 2609, 2613, 2617, 2608,...
Shopping9&10 News

Parts of the Mackinac Bridge Are Still Up For Auction

History lovers have a chance to own pieces of the original Mackinac Bridge. Parts of the bridge’s steel grating are being placed on the auction block. Barrels that weight about 470lbs and contain 140 pieces of grating are on sale until May 18th. Dozens of bids have already been placed...
Real EstateFarm and Dairy

Home On 6 Acres, and misc.

Brown Twp. – Carroll County. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder. From SR 183 (Alliance Rd.) go south on SR 43 then left on Lemon Rd., 1.5 miles to auction. Watch for KIKO signs. TERMS ON REAL ESTATE: 20% down auction day, balance due at closing. A 10%...
Dadeville, ALDadeville Record

AUCTION

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the following individuals are indebted to MOSLEY SELF STORAGE at 955 East South St. Dadeville, AL 36853, for past due rent and other charges. Auction will be conducted pursuant to Section 8-15-34 of Alabama Self-Storage Facility Act. Auction will be conducted online at : StorageTreasures.com, starting May 18, 2021, ending May 28, 2021. MOSLEY SELF STORAGE reserves the right to bid on any unit. Sale of a unit is subject to cancellation in the event of a settlement between the Landlord and obligated party. Unit #7, Sarah Franklin. Boxes, Art work, Totes, Table, suit case, clothes, etc. The Dadeville Advocate: May 6 and 13, 2021 AUCTION.
Real EstateWoodlands Online& LLC

Brownstone Office Space for Lease

Living Area: 1000 Sq. Ft. Two (2) second-floor Brownstone office spaces for lease, approximately 10x10 each. $600 per month for each unit. Parking, 24/7 Secured Building Access, and High-speed Wi-Fi included. Scheduled use of conference room available. Convenient access to I-45 and minutes from Woodlands Parkway. Desk and chair available,...