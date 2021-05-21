Tombstone Junction property now up for auction thru May 27

Laptops, office furniture, vehicles and even a trash compactor are among the items up for bid in the next state surplus property auction this week. The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the auction via GovDeals.com starting at 7:30 a.m. this Thursday, May 13 with bidding running until 6 p.m. Wednesday May 19. For information on becoming an authorized bidder, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/online-auctions. The auction items will be listed here starting on May 13: www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus.