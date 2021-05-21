newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

RECIPE: Asparagus Parmesan Roll-Ups

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes it's hard to get the family on board with eating vegetables but this recipe from Amy Hatton is sure to have them wanting more. 16 asparagus stalks (not the pencil thin asparagus) 1 package Pillsbury Crescent Seamless Dough Sheet. 1 pkg. (5 ounces) Boursin Cheese (garlic and herb cream...

news4sanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boursin Cheese#Food Drink#Cream Cheese#Baking Paper#Cooking Spray#Parmesan Roll Ups#Asparagus Parmesan#Preheat Oven#Eating Vegetables#Dough#Line Baking Sheet#Parchment Paper#Aluminum Foil#Thick Ends#Room Temperature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesutahstories.com

Butter Lettuce Salad with Shrimp

When temperatures warm up in spring and summer, I often like to enjoy a hearty salad as a main dinner course. This butter lettuce salad with shrimp makes for a great one-plate dinner or lunch. 1 small head of Boston or Bibb lettuce, leaves torn into bite-size pieces. 1/2 cup...
Recipesarcamax.com

Gretchen's table: Chicken lo mein with spicy peanut sauce

I live in a noodle household. Thick, thin, fresh or dried, I probably could eat them every night and never be bored because there are so many sauces and preparations to make them shine. This spicy, Thai-inspired lo mein is a winner because it comes together in a flash, and...
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Mother's Day Brunch Recipes: Farm Fresh Egg & Sausage Stuffed Bell Peppers Recipe

This is a great brunch recipe that looks beautiful on the plate. In Pinewood, we make our own sausage with a touch of fennel. The reason for the fennel is it’s a digestive aid and lends a complementary flavor to pork. I make my sausage ahead of time and store it in the fridge until I’m ready to make breakfast or brunch. You can use any type of sausage you’d like.
RecipesWKTV

The Harried Housewife: Lemon Blueberry Bread

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease the bottom of an 8x4-inch loaf pan. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. In a medium bowl, combine egg, milk, sugar, butter, and vanilla; whisk until well blended. Stir in lemon zest. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Stir in blueberries. Transfer to prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean, 50 to 55 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Drizzle with Lemon Glaze, if desired. Cool completely. Makes 1 medium loaf.
RecipesSanta Cruz Sentinel

Quick cook: Whipped ricotta tops this easy roast beet salad

I am a little late to the ricotta party. For a long while, this Italian whey cheese has been relegated solely to lasagnas and other filled pasta dishes. Aside from that, ricotta has not played a role in much of my cooking, likely due to unfortunate first impressions, the ho-hum results of part-skim varieties that tend to be watery, grainy and lacking in character.
Recipesclimbinggriermountain.com

Mediterranean Chicken Thighs with Lemon-Cucumber Relish

Mediterranean Chicken Thighs with Lemon-Cucumber Relish is an easy meal that’s perfect for lunch or dinner!. I don’t know about you, but I’m always looking for ways to jazz up chicken. I mean, there are only so many ways a girl can enjoy chicken breasts. Which is why when I do mix up my chicken dinner game I reach for bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Israeli Red Cabbage Salad

So simple you can hardly call it a recipe. This is a recipe that is so simple that you can hardly even call it a recipe, but you can be sure that these few simple ingredients really bring out the best in red cabbage. You can think of Israeli Red Cabbage kind of like a very simple slaw – it’s cool and crunchy, a bit creamy, and works as a topping on sandwiches and burgers as well as it does when it’s served as a side. It’s delicious stuff, and so quick and easy to make.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Scrumptious Cabbage Rolls That'll Put Your Slow Cooker To Work

If you're looking for an easy, delicious meal, these slow cooker cabbage rolls from registered dietician Kristen Carli fit the bill. Cabbage rolls, also sometimes called stuffed cabbage, are a classic comfort food found in Eastern and Central European cuisine. In Lithuania, they're called balandeliai, while in Poland, they're known as golumpki. In Ukraine, you might enjoy a steaming plate of holubtsi, which literally translates into English as "little pigeons."
Food & DrinksLockhaven Express

Celebrate asparagus

May is National Asparagus Month and right on time it’s available for sale at area farm stands, as fresh as you can get. Asparagus makes a wonderful side, delicious soup and is fantastic in a main dish, from casseroles to stir-fry to breakfast eggs. Now that’s something to celebrate. Whether...
RecipesPosted by
Food & Wine

Rosemary-Roasted Chicken with Artichokes and Potatoes

Preheat oven to 450°F. Grate zest from lemons to measure 1 tablespoon. Slice grated lemons into thin rounds. Set zest and slices aside. Using poultry shears, cut along each side of chicken backbone, and remove; reserve for stock, if desired. Flip chicken breast-side up; press on breastbone to flatten chicken. Tuck wing tips under; rub chicken all over with 2 tablespoons oil. Sprinkle all over with lemon zest, 1 tablespoon salt, smoked paprika, and 1 1/2 teaspoons pepper. Place chicken, skin side up, on a rimmed baking sheet lined with aluminum foil.
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Pesto Eggs

Pesto eggs will change your life. If you’re a fan of pesto and eggs, pesto eggs are going to change your life. It’s so simple you’re going to think it’s incredibly silly, but the truth is, sometimes simple things are best! Pesto eggs are the best of both worlds: Italian flavors and breakfast.
RecipesTelegraph

Quick-fried chorizo, potato and asparagus salad recipe

A slightly bizarre idea that came about when trying to think what on earth one could do with leftover salad, apart from feed it to the chickens or add it to compost. I started to think about what would happen if you add heat – a bit like braised lettuce and peas – and it turns out it’s something wonderful.
Recipesmycitymag.com

Asparagus Salad with Avocado Dressing

May is National Salad Month and with the warmer weather here, there’s no better time to give your oven a rest and enjoy a lighter meal. There are a wide variety of salads, vegetable salads, salads of pasta, legumes, or grains, mixed salads incorporating meat, poultry, or seafood, and fruit salads.
Recipeshvmag.com

Brighten up Dessert With This Tart Lemon Square Recipe

Make these equally sweet and sour lemon squares as a healthyish treat that features coconut oil, rolled oats, and almond flour. These lemon bars have tang! The crust is dense and thick and is an equal partner to the citrusy, curd-like topping that’s tart, but not too much so. The base stays somewhat soft, but doesn’t turn soggy either, which makes these bars easy to bite into. When life gives you lemons, make lemon bars.
RecipesPosted by
Food & Wine

Butter Chicken Calzones

Heat a large skillet over medium-low. Remove chicken from marinade (do not wipe off excess marinade), reserving marinade in bowl. Add chicken to skillet; cook until just cooked through, about 4 minutes per side. Remove from heat. Transfer chicken to reserved marinade in bowl. Shred chicken in bowl into large pieces using 2 forks; set aside.
Recipescleancuisine.com

Recipe for Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

Recipe for Stuffed Cabbage Rolls – A comfort food classic, this recipe for Stuffed Cabbage Rolls is a popular classic family dinner entrée. These cabbage rolls are filling, easy to make and almost always please the whole gang. Plus, they only require about 30 minutes of hands-on cooking time. Does...
Recipesfreshlyhomecooked.com

Broccoli Salad

Broccoli salad is a classic salad to enjoy during the summer. It is made with broccoli florets and vegetables, covered with a creamy dressing made out of mayonnaise and apple cider vinegar. This broccoli salad includes celery, crispy bacon, and raisins. This dish makes the perfect summer side dish for just about any meal, or it is great served for a picnic. It is easy to make this dish ahead of time. For the broccoli, you can either use fresh or frozen, if frozen you will need to defrost the broccoli according to package directions. Mix the broccoli with celery, onion, cooked and crumbled bacon, raisins, and cubes of cheddar cheese. For the dressing, combine mayonnaise, sugar, apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Mix the dressing over the broccoli salad. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. You can store this salad in the refrigerator for up until a couple of days before you need it.