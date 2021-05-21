newsbreak-logo
RWJBarnabas Health mandates COVID vaccination for team members

By Linda Lindner
NJBIZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRWJBarnabas Health announced on May 20 that it is mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all team members at the supervisory level and above effective immediately, with the anticipation that it will eventually be required for all staff. The largest academic health care system in New Jersey said that as it continues...

