MTS- Brooke Tjaden talks YPN
Today Brooke from YPN drops by to talk about YPN’s next event and catch us up on what is new with them and then we take a field trip to Non-Emergency Transport. Tag along with Ashley to find out what services they offer during today’s local business spotlight on the Muscatine Today Show! Thank you to our show sponsors: R7 Reclaimed, Lutheran Living, CBI, Toyota of Muscatine, Impact Athletic Performance, Sun Tan City Muscatine, Unity Point Health Trinity Muscatine and Hy-Vee Muscatine muscatinetodayshow goodmorningmuscatine.discovermuscatine.com