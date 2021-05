In a blog post, Microsoft unveiled a new icon for its Azure cloud service. The icon is based on Microsoft’s Fluent Design System that debuted back in 2017. Microsoft has noted that the new icon will be available across all the Azure services as well as on the website in the coming weeks. The company also highlighted that the new icon represents “unity of Azure within the larger Microsoft family of product icons” and is carefully crafted to look familiar to “what customers know and love” while representing the future of the service.