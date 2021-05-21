newsbreak-logo
Muscatine, IA

MTS- The Muscatine Toyota crew joins Ashley

By Ashley Loveless
discovermuscatine.com
 1 day ago

It is Toyota Tuesday on the Muscatine Today Show and some of the Toyota of Muscatine crew is dropping by to chat with Ashley this morning. Then, Ashley heads downtown to check out the first house that is being renovated for the neighborhood revitalization project through MCSA. She gets the chance to chat with Jenny, Scott and a board member about the details and plans for the project plus gets a tour of the demo. It is exciting guys! Don't miss out on hearing about this cool project happening in downtown Muscatine on the show today. Thank you to our show sponsors: R7 Reclaimed, Lutheran Living, CBI, Toyota of Muscatine, Impact Athletic Performance, Sun Tan City Muscatine, Unity Point Health Trinity Muscatine and Hy-Vee Muscatine.

