Newark Village Board Trustees and Mayor Sworn-In

In a notable gesture of genuine bipartisanship in the post-Mike Madigan era, new Illinois House speaker Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch (D-Hillside) stopped in North Aurora on Friday to attend an Open House at the District Office of assistant minority leader Keith Wheeler (R-Oswego), a celebration that included other community leaders such as Aurora mayor Richard Irvin, Kane County Board chair Corinne Pierog, Kendall County Board Chair Scott Gryder, State senator Karina Villa (D-West Chicago), State representative Barbara Hernandez (D-Aurora), State representative Dan Ugaste (R-Geneva), State representative Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore), State representative Mark Batinick (R-Plainfield), and House minority leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs).