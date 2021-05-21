newsbreak-logo
Newark Village Board Trustees and Mayor Sworn-In

By Marilynnthompson
WSPY NEWS
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Newark Village Board held a swearing-in for three Village Trustees and Mayor. Trustees Joe Severson, Brian Redmond, and Darald Nelson were sworn in for four year terms. Mayor Jim Davis was also sworn in for a four year term. Mayor Davis announced his appointments for committees and other village...

