In last week’s article I discussed the locations of some of the earliest graveyards in Greene County. For those of you who patiently waded through the entirety of that piece you may recall I mentioned the 1854 Caleb Coffin map of Athens which showed the early Van Loon family cemetery and Lutheran burying ground shown on South Franklin Street. Including these two lots, there are actually something to the tune of seven distinct burying grounds and cemeteries (not counting the new section of Athens Rural Cemetery) in the Village. The other five are on Market Street just up the hill from our friendly neighborhood Stewarts Shop. We know these cemeteries today as Athens Rural Cemetery and Mount Hope Cemetery, but within these two incorporated cemeteries are traces of earlier graveyards as old as the Village of Athens.