North Webster Parish helping grads remember their big day

Effective: 2021-05-13 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Red River; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier, Bienville and Red River Parishes. Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia county. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the pool stage was 142.5 feet. * Flood pool stage is 142.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Thursday was 142.5 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady at 142.5 feet through Friday morning. * Impact...At 142.5 feet, Expect some minor flooding of low area camps, however, all access roadways will remain open.