8 Things You Should Know About Teremana Tequila

Just call us carnivores — we love everything beef, from juicy hamburgers to towering Reuben sandwiches. We're fans, in particular, of all kinds of steak, from T-bones to strips to hangers and more. But we'll be the first to admit that sometimes we get kind of confused as to which cut is which, and especially, about how to cook it. For example, we can never remember exactly what type of steak sirloin is and which recipes in which to include it in, so we can showcase the meat's full potential. So here's a refresher course — for you and us both.