8 Things You Should Know About Teremana Tequila
This article is part of our Celebrity Tequila series. Read more about the rise of A-lister agave spirits here. Everything Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson touches turns to gold. Or, in this case, blanco. Since launching Teremana in March 2020, it’s become one the fastest-growing, celebrity-endorsed spirit brands of all time. It sold 300,000 cases in the United States by the end of 2020 and accounted for 1 percent of all tequila imported from Mexico into the U.S.vinepair.com