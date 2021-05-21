Letter | Praise for providing books to Gault School
I want to give a big shout-out to Anna Paganelli for her efforts to provide books for the graduating fifth graders at Gault School. I’ve been a volunteer at Gault in the third grade for several years and some of those graduates have had to endure my math “torture.” They are great kids who are being served by a dedicated and caring staff. I was delighted to see that they are being recognized by a concerned member of the community.www.santacruzsentinel.com