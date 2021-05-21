Letter | Praise for providing books to Gault School

A friend of mine in Spain, a poet in her 20s — not yet vaccinated, not sick but stuck in the third or fourth wave of that country’s COVID crisis and accordingly confined in their version of a lockdown — writes to me that she has been depressed. For Spaniards, as I understand it, a lockdown means a curfew, so the bars close early, which is an almost unbearable social deprivation in a culture whose evenings are just getting started after a 9 o’clock dinner. This irrepressible public nightlife may be one reason the virus is still circulating there, but it’s only an amplified version of the universal need to socialize. My friend’s sad mood is no doubt related to the restrictions on her freedom to hang out with friends in cafés, taverns, bars and public plazas. That is a hard habit to kick, especially for the young.