Mesa, AZ

TMSG: Strangers Save Family From House Fire

The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 1 day ago
Annie Osman and her husband were watching television in Mesa, Arizona like any normal day when she heard some crazy knocks on the door telling them to "Get out! Get out!" A witness recalls seeing five young men stopping their cars, running toward the neighborhood, and knocking on several doors yelling "Get out! Get out!" The Osman's neighbor's house was on fire, but because the Osman's air wasn't running, they didn't smell anything. The fire destroyed their neighbor's home, then tore through the Osman's backyard and side wall.

