TMSG: Strangers Save Family From House Fire

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released more information about an April murder-suicide that occurred at a Mesa home. On Apr. 14, officers responded to a house near Brown and Ellsworth roads just before 8 p.m. after a woman called 911 saying she was injured and needed help. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the woman who had been shot in the head, which caused her vision loss. She was taken to the hospital. When officers went inside the home, they found the bodies of a man, a child and two dogs. The man was later identified as James Thompson.