LOCAL LACONICS: H. R. Wagar is preparing to build a dwelling house on the lot north of the house occupied by R. Lee Page on Rich street. Walter J. Rice met with a serious accident this morning. He was crouched down in his barnyard for some purpose when a favorite colt came up and rubbed its nose against his head, pushing his cap down over his eyes. Mr. Rice threw up his hand to drive the colt away and the horse turned around and kicked him in the forehead, cutting a gash three or four inches long through the flesh and crushing the outer plate of his skull. Dr. Allen was called and is attending him. He does not think Mr. Rice's injuries dangerous, as the inner plate of the skull does not appear to be injured. Mr. Rice's mind is clear and he is doing as well as could be expected, though it will probably be several days before the result can be fully determined.