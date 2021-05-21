newsbreak-logo
Think you know Utah? Take our news quiz and find out.

By Kelly Cannon
Salt Lake Tribune
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, 91% of you knew that Genesis was a congregation for Black Latter-day Saints. But only 42% of you knew that Navajo Mountain may soon become less isolated due to a new road. Think you kept up with the news this week? Take our quiz to find out. A...

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
Utah StateIdaho8.com

Utah to consider school mask prohibition in special session

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has called on state lawmakers to convene for a special session this week. They will consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools during Wednesday's session. Cox said two of the more contentious...
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Why lawmakers want to ban critical race theory in Utah classrooms

[Update: Critical race theory won’t be considered during this week’s legislative special session]. Lawmakers pushed hard to include a bill to ban the teaching of critical race theory in Utah’s schools, but Gov. Spencer Cox declined their requests. Critical race theory was developed in the 1970s and 1980s. It asserts...
Utah Statefox5ny.com

Utah considers ban on mask requirements in schools

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called on state lawmakers Monday to convene for a special session this week to consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools. Cox said two of the more contentious proposed measures will not be...
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Grace Olscamp: That $1.5 billion is for Utahns, not private interests

This week the Utah state legislature is likely to decide how to spend the $1.5 billion in discretionary funds the state received through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), a $1.9 trillion stimulus package providing pandemic fiscal relief to states throughout the U.S. An additional $1 billion from Utah’s share...
Utah Stateskiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Looking for a job in Utah? Here’s how the state can help you find one.

Editor’s note: The Salt Lake Tribune is providing free access to this story. To support journalism like this, please donate or become a subscriber. When 37-year-old Kauwela Pearson lost her job during the pandemic, it was “devastating.” The formerly active-duty military member had three kids, and she had never not worked.
Utah Stateupr.org

Utah Synagogue Vandalized With Swastika

Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Salt Lake City. Yesterday, as members of the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah were arriving at their synagogue for Sunday services, they found a swastika carved into the glass on the front door. The rabbi of the synagogue, Benny Zippel, said that “we...
Utah Statekuer.org

Utah Lawmakers Not Considering A Ban On Critical Race Theory Yet — But The Issue Remains Contentious.

Parents and Republican lawmakers around Utah are concerned students are learning Critical Race Theory, or CRT, in school. CRT is an academic framework for understanding how racism — whether conscious or not — fuels the many disparities that exist in the country today, from Black people and people of color earning less than white people to students of color doing worse in schools.
Utah Stateusu.edu

Watering the Landscape with Less at USU

On an average summer day, the Utah State University Landscape Operations and Maintenance (LOAM) receives many calls about watering practices on campus. And now, in 2021, a year where the Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced a state of emergency in March due to drought, LOAM Manager Shane Richards wants the community to know that USU is actively conserving water.