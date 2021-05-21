Why Do Police Keep Shooting Into Moving Cars?
When Pasquotank County, North Carolina, sheriff’s deputies went to serve an arrest warrant on drug charges on Andrew Brown Jr. on the morning of April 21, they found him in his car in his driveway in Elizabeth City. As the deputies leaped out of a truck and ran toward Brown, he reversed his car away from them. The deputies surrounded the car, weapons drawn, and shouted at Brown to surrender, but he tried to drive away. Three officers opened fire, fatally striking Brown, as his car careened away before colliding with a parked truck.www.msn.com