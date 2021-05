The last 16 of the WTA Mutua Madrid Open is full of top level talent from the women’s game. Monday’s action saw some mouth-watering matches take place and Tuesday promises to be just as good. Headlining the day’s action is two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep. The Romanian looks in superb form on her favourite surface and will be a real threat at the French Open if she maintains this level. We take a look at how she and the rest of the field should get on in our WTA Madrid Open Day 6 )redictions.