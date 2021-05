Yet another grenade of accusations has been lobbed from California in the direction of Prince Charles. In The Me You Can’t See, the new Apple TV+ series about mental health matters, Prince Harry recalls how, as a boy, he received a paternal warning from his father about how hard a life of public service might be. The Duke appears to have mistaken this as evidence of a lack of compassion, one that ultimately played a part in his eventual departure from royal duties and from British shores.