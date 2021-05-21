Pitch Update: Airbus, Unisys, Oddbox, Petronas, Allinson's, Minderoo Foundation and more
Unisys Corporation has appointed WPP technology specialist AxiCom as its UK PR agency of record and European hub agency following a competitive pitch. Blurred has been appointed by the international philanthropic Minderoo Foundation to launch its Plastic Waste-Makers Index. Blurred’s brief was to develop the strategic media positioning for this report and execute media outreach. To date the report has received coverage in the New York Times, Reuters, CNN, The Guardian and the BBC.www.prweek.com