Springfield, VT

Springfield Chamber thanks community for successful Green Up Day

vermontjournal.com
 21 hours ago

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The weather cooperated beautifully for this year’s Green Up Day, and the 51st annual event was a great success!. The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce was joined Saturday, May 1 by more than 100 community members helping to Green Up Springfield and surrounding areas. In addition to the people who came out that day, we provided bags to another 100 or so volunteers during the week leading up to the event, for a total of nearly 200 local participants. We distributed hundreds of bags for trash pickup.

Ludlow, VTvermontjournal.com

Springfield Hospital CEO speaks to Ludlow Rotary

LUDLOW, Vt. – At its recent online meeting, the Ludlow Rotary Club heard remarks by Robert Adcock, new CEO of Springfield Hospital. Adcock noted that the hospital was “facing tremendous challenges” following its recent bankruptcy problems combined with the impact of Covid-19. Noting that the hospital has “put some of its troubles behind us,” he stressed that the organization’s ability to come out of bankruptcy was a significant step. However, like most hospitals throughout the nation, it still was dealing with the declining patient count resulting from the impact of the Covid-19 situation.
mynbc5.com

Montpelier Alive Grant Program could welcome in new events to Vermont's Capitol City

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s been a tough year for businesses in Montpelier, and Montpelier Alive wants to help get people out and about again. “It’s incredibly important that we start to come together again. We’ve all been isolated in our homes and not even in work places together anymore. So, coming together as a community and sharing that experience I think is super important,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg.
Springfield, VTThe Eagle Times

Springfield Town Library extends hours

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — The Springfield Town Library is now open without an appointment during selected times each day. Watch for our “Open” sign hanging out front from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. each weekday. Evening hours from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. are available on Mondays through Thursdays. Saturday open hours are from 10 a.m. to noon.
Springfield, VTThe Eagle Times

Senior Solutions: May 15, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Senior Solutions, Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, wishes to thank all the businesses and people who contributed to the success of our first virtual silent auction. The item donors, bidders, staff, and volunteers all made it possible to raise the $1,889 that will go to help support the Volunteer Visitor program activities.
Vermont Statesuncommunitynews.com

2011-2021: Tropical Storm Irene left its mark on Vt.'s landscape

A seven-year-long cooperative project helped restore a local river valley. Editor's note: This is the first of a summer-long series looking at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene 10 years after it ravaged central Vermont. The Sun-Vermont Eagle will examine the impact of the storm, in and around Addison County in the Green Mountain National Forest's Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts, as well as climate change impacts locally.
Windsor, VTvermontjournal.com

Senior Solutions silent auction success, visitor volunteers needed

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Senior Solutions, Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, wishes to thank all the businesses and people who contributed to the success of our first virtual silent auction. The item donors, bidders, staff, and volunteers all made it possible to raise the $1,889 that will go to help support the Volunteer Visitor program activities.
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mapping the state’s swamps, bogs, marshes and more-- that’s the goal of a new citizen science program launched by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. The wetlands mapping project aims to identify wetlands and figure out how they’re being used in the environment. Wetlands Program Manager...
Vermont StateWCAX

Many Vermont tourist spots already seeing more visitors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the state of Vermont tries to work its way back to normal, tourism officials are preparing for an influx of travelers. The Vermont Tourism Department says with travel restrictions lifted two weeks ahead of schedule, they anticipate more visitors this year. They also expecte large crowds at some of the state’s largest summer events.
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont now leads the nation in Vaccinations

Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont. Nature lovers ventured to the Missiquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Valley News

A Life: Karen Oelschlaeger

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Soon after Windsor County Deputy State’s Attorney Karen Oelschlaeger was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2018, the adventurous 34-year-old arranged a meeting with an administrator at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She had a trip to Norway planned and she wasn’t going to let cancer stop her. Within...
Springfield, VTThe Eagle Times

Blythe Kersula receives Spirit of Nursing Award

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Springfield Hospital is pleased to announce Blythe Kersula, RN, BS, MSN, CIC, as recipient of the 2021 Eileen Austin Neal RN Spirit of Nursing Award. This award was created in 2004 in honor of Eileen Austin Neal, RN, who worked at Springfield Hospital for 64 years and retired in 2005. Eileen was in her 80’s when she retired and she was the first recipient of this award in recognition of her many years of dedicated service.
Vermont StateWCAX

BIPOC kids get the COVID-19 vaccine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids of color in Burlington got their turn at vaccination on Saturday. It was the first of many clinics for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) children ages 12 to 15. The state of Vermont has been prioritizing people of color in the vaccine rollout because those populations are overrepresented in COVID hospitalizations and deaths.
WCAX

Lowest Vermont COVID hospitalizations in months

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in six months, less than 10 people are in Vermont hospitals with COVID-19. One person is in the ICU. Gov. Phil Scott commemorated the milestone with a tweet. The health department hosted nine walk-in clinics across the state Saturday. There’s another Sunday...
Stamford Advocate

Vermont speeds up reopening, NH Fisher Cats update mask rule

A state senator in Maine wants to create a grant program to help theaters in the state stay in operation after struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. Sen. Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick has introduced a bill that would provide the grants to performing and cinematic arts venues. The program would be...
Springfield, VTvermontjournal.com

Mindful Marketing for Makers at the Spiritual Makerspace

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – A skill share, “Mindful Marketing for Makers,” will be hosted by the Spiritual Makerspace at Springfield UU Meetinghouse Thursday, June 10, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., via Zoom. This is a free event. Pre-registration required at http://mmmjune10.eventbrite.com. How do you “follow your heart” to make a living? Do...
Springfield, VTvermontjournal.com

Construction season underway in our region

REGION – Construction season is off to a noticeable start this spring. On May 3, preparation began for repaving and bridge replacement projects along Route 11 from Chester to Springfield, continuing along Route 106 to the intersection of Route 10, following Route 10 all the way to the intersection of Route 103 in Chester.
Springfield, VTvermontjournal.com

Local author Pollyanna Bladyka publishes first novel

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Former Riverside Middle School teacher Pollyanna Bladyka retired last June after a 27-year career at the school. She has now published a first novel titled “Rectified” under the pen name Pollyanna Porter, her maiden name. It deals with sexual abuse, betrayal, and what it means to truly do the right thing. Bladyka says, “You have to treat the subject with delicacy.”
Springfield, VTvermontjournal.com

Springfield Town Library “Find a Job That Fits” workshop

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, June 9 at 6 p.m., join the Springfield Town Library and Vermont Works for Women for a webinar called “Find a Job That Fits” workshop. Has Covid-19 thrown a wrench in your career plans? Do you need to make a change but you’re not sure where to start? In this workshop, Vermont Works for Women will help broaden your thinking about your options and dispel some career myths, so you can get started in a job that’s going to get you what you want – whether that’s less stress, more stability, greater flexibility, or more money!
Springfield, VTvermontjournal.com

Jane Williamson will speak on “Radical Abolition in Antebellum America”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In this time of national divisiveness, the Springfield Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse has been on a months-long journey of learning, listening, healing, and harmonizing. We’re working to answer the questions: How did we get here? What’s behind our national problems? What creative opportunities are there? And what’s our part in creating a path of unity forward?