Springfield Chamber thanks community for successful Green Up Day

LUDLOW, Vt. – At its recent online meeting, the Ludlow Rotary Club heard remarks by Robert Adcock, new CEO of Springfield Hospital. Adcock noted that the hospital was “facing tremendous challenges” following its recent bankruptcy problems combined with the impact of Covid-19. Noting that the hospital has “put some of its troubles behind us,” he stressed that the organization’s ability to come out of bankruptcy was a significant step. However, like most hospitals throughout the nation, it still was dealing with the declining patient count resulting from the impact of the Covid-19 situation.