Springfield Chamber thanks community for successful Green Up Day
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The weather cooperated beautifully for this year’s Green Up Day, and the 51st annual event was a great success!. The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce was joined Saturday, May 1 by more than 100 community members helping to Green Up Springfield and surrounding areas. In addition to the people who came out that day, we provided bags to another 100 or so volunteers during the week leading up to the event, for a total of nearly 200 local participants. We distributed hundreds of bags for trash pickup.vermontjournal.com