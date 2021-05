A few days before the Women's Champions League final against Chelsea, Caroline Graham Hansen gave an interview to Barça TV and talked about the road to the final, as well as some personal and collective feelings ahead of the big match. "We are very close and everyone is very hungry because we want to win the Champions League," the No.16 said. "The Champions League was one of my goals. I have lost two finals and so I know what it feels like to lose face in a great game like this."