Battlin’ Bison Close Out 2021 Regular Season Victorious Over Bellefonte

HYDE — There has been no shortage of words to describe the season for the Clearfield Bison on the baseball diamond. Unexpected, unique, different; they all describe how the schedule kept changing. But words like frustrating also come to mind, as the Bison did not experience the season they had hoped for after having 2020 stolen away. But, there was one final opportunity to show what the team could do on Thursday afternoon. Despite the warm temperatures, the Bison stepped onto the diamond just outside the Clearfield Junior/Senior High School for the season finale, a Mountain League contest against the Bellefonte Red Raiders.