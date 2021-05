EE has gone to extremes to demonstrate the performance of its 4G and 5G network, enlisting the help of Lucifer actor Tom Ellis and Kevin Bacon to do so. Shot live, the ad sees Ellis get a shave on Snowdon (the highest mountain in Wales and England) 729 metres above sea level. Only the shave is performed by a robotic arm being controlled remotely by a barber 250 miles away in Clapham, who is joined by Bacon.