newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Expert says shouldn’t worry about gap on your resume due to pandemic

By joeym
WTAX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnemployment soared to historic levels last year as people lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and many took a long time to get a job again or may still be out of work. But LinkedIn career expert Catherine Fisher told CBS This Morning that people shouldn’t worry about pandemic-related gaps on their resume. She said, “[R]ecruiters tell us that they kind of expect that many people were going to have a gap.” Fisher offered some advice about getting back to work again, explaining, “What they’re looking for is, what did you do during that gap? Did you learn new skills, did you get new certificates? It’s how you take that time to be creative and learn new skills, because we know that skills is really what matters these days.” She said that if you want to apply for a job that doesn’t match your experience, to look at what kind of “transferrable skills” you have.” Fisher also named some of the industries that are making a return from the depths of the pandemic, including entertainment, recreation, travel, software and information technologies, saying, “As people get back out, they want to be entertained, they want to travel and then want to go on vacation . . . ” (CBS This Morning)

wtax.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Skills#Work Time#Due Time#Linkedin#Cbs#Gap#Pandemic Related Gaps#Advice#Transferrable Skills#Vacation#Historic Levels#Worry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthBeatrice Daily Sun

5 tips for refreshing your resume amid the pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, some industries are thriving, while others are reeling. For many, this marks a refresh period that is ideal for devoting your energy to landing a new job. If you’re a recent job hunter wondering where to begin, it may be a good idea to start with...
Public HealthThe Southern

Joe Szynkowski: How to position the pandemic on your resume

As we continue with our May theme of helping job seekers find fresh starts in their careers, the issue of explaining pandemic-related downtime is a hot topic to address. Professionals from all industries were furloughed at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, and many still haven’t been back to work. Others turned to consulting roles to be more flexible for their families.
Lincoln, NEklin.com

Expert Says Worry Over Post-Pandemic Life Is Normal, Manageable

As the vaccination rate climbs in the United States and guidelines are relaxed, some are ready for a return to normalcy, while others are feeling trepidation about re-entering a post-pandemic society. Debra Hope, an expert in anxiety disorders at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, says this is to be expected “We’re...
Fort Myers Beach, FLgulfshorebusiness.com

Opportunity Time

Navigating COVID-19 has unearthed a lot of questions, especially in the world of business. One that may currently be top of mind: Is now a good time to sell and/or buy a business?. For insights into selling and buying businesses in the midst of a pandemic, we spoke with Terry...
WeatherYakima Herald Republic

How to Ask to Work From Home After the Pandemic

Amid a host of tragedies and travesties littering the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has yielded one positive trend I’m extremely grateful to see: a sweeping appreciation for remote work. My mom has even gotten onboard the work-from-home train — and, folks, she’s a Boomer. After getting a taste of...
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Herd Immunity & COVID Variants: Experts Are Worried About COVID's Future

This image is a computer generated representation of COVID-19 virions (SARS-CoV-2) under electron microscope. Felipe Esquivel Reed/Wikimedia Commons. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world with a voracity we haven’t seen from a virus in decades. We didn’t know much about this novel virus when this all began. Now, a year later and with significant global effort, we have learned a lot about this viral threat.
Public HealthThe Guardian

How worried should we be about the Indian variant of Covid-19?

The rapid spread of the Covid virus now known as the Indian variant may force the government to postpone the lifting of final lockdown next month. Professor Adam Finn of Bristol University talks about the risks that Britain faces. Just how worried should we be about this variant?. At present...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Big gaps in vaccine rates across the US worry health experts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A distinct geographic pattern has emerged in the U.S. drive to vanquish the coronavirus: The highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest ones are mostly in the South. Experts say the gap reflects a multitude of factors, including political leanings, religious beliefs, and education and income levels. Close to 160 million Americans -- 48% of the population -- have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 125 million are fully vaccinated against the virus. Vermont is No. 1, with nearly 64% of its population receiving at least one dose. Mississippi is dead last at 32%.
RelationshipsThe Independent

The pandemic has impacted friendships – and men are worried about it

Worried the pandemic’s damaged your friendships? A third (38%) of UK men fear they’ve lost friendships over the past year that they’ll never get back, according to figures from men’s health charity Movember (uk.movember.com) released today. This coincides with the start of Mental Health Awareness Week – and the importance...
Businessgobankingrates.com

Why You Shouldn’t Worry About All Those Price Hikes in the News

Markets, economists and policymakers have been fretting about inflation for months, worried that the trillions of dollars being spent in recent and future government stimulus programs could overheat the economy and send prices soaring. Find: Understanding Interest Rates — How They Affect You and the US Market. April consumer price...
Public Healthnorthernstar.info

Networking is essential, don’t stop due to pandemic

For a fast pass to opportunities whether personal or career oriented, it’s all about connections and who you know. Networking is an essential tool that helps ambitious individuals build professional relationships which can open doors for business and career moves to transpire. Networking hasn’t been easy, especially for college students...
Personal FinanceReal Simple

Should You Worry About Meeting Money Milestones?

On this week's episode of Money Confidential, our caller worries whether he's already behind financially. Ever feel like the grass is greener (and the lawn much bigger!) at your neighbor's house? That's how this week's Money Confidential caller, 27-year-old Blake (not his real name), from Spring Lake, NJ, is feeling. With some of his friends already reaching life and financial milestones, like starting a family and buying a house, he's not sure where his focus should be.
Health ServicesPosted by
Best Life

Never Do This When You Get a Medical Bill, Experts Warn

These days, it's rare you get anything in the mail you're excited about. It's mostly flyers going in the recycling bin or it's a bill you're not thrilled to see. And nothing comes with as much mystery as a medical bill, which could cost you far more than you hoped. Even that quick trip to a same-day care center can run you hundreds or thousands of dollars depending on your insurance. But there's also a chance you're hurting yourself—and your finances—even more by doing something in particular with your medical bills. Read on to find out what experts say you should never do when you get a medical bill and for more ways to help your finances, The IRS Says You Could Get Money in July, If You Meet This Requirement.