Scouting Report: Instead of buying outdoor plants, this easy to put together gardening kit helps you grow your own. You might say I have a black thumb. Everything I touch dies, at least when it comes to plants. I’ve attempted indoor plants, but really, my partner is in charge (I cannot be trusted). I’m excited for spring, though. My backyard needs some serious work and we’re hoping to grow some plants but instead of starting with seeds (and praying they root) or just buying fully grown plants and planting them, I've decided to grow something myself. Bloomscape, one of our favorite plant delivery services, launched a line of Bloom Kits, and after getting one in March to test out, I’m excited to say, even I can grow something incredible with them.