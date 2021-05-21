Katarina Waters Recalls WWE Passing Over Several Storyline Ideas
It’s no secret being a WWE superstar can be a rollercoaster ride. Katarina Waters, who wrestled there as Katie Lea Burchill, knows that firsthand. From Ohio Valley Wrestling to the main roster, the veteran went through a series of storyline changes and character revamps during her more than four years within the WWE system. Waters has a background in theater and film. She would often pitch to creative, which the alum remembered more times than not fell on deaf ears.www.wrestlinginc.com