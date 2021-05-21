Katarina Waters Recalls WWE Passing Over Several Storyline Ideas

In an interview with SportingNews.com, Damian Priest talked about teaming up with Bad Bunny at Wrestlemania 37 and how important the match was for his WWE career:. “A lot of people were honest with me and they told me, ‘Listen, you can’t blow this because if you do, you’re done.’ All I said was you’re giving me the opportunity, I’m going to do everything to my abilities to knock this out of the park. I knew I had put in the work, so give me the opportunity and I will do my end. It goes both ways, and I think we both delivered so we brought our audience a product worthy of them being entertained and being happy to watch.”