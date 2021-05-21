Never Drink a Lot of This With Tylenol, Study Says—and No, It's Not Alcohol

The frequency of your bowel movements is not likely something you talk about, but it is something you should at least be thinking about. So many things can play a part in the number of times you go No. 2 in a day or week, like your fluid intake, your age, your activity levels, your diet, your medical history, and your hormone levels, according to Medical News Today. However, if you find you're not going to the bathroom often enough, you could be at risk of a serious health issue, namely colorectal cancer. Read on to find out if the timing of your bowel movements is trying to tell you something about your health. And for more on what your bathroom habits mean, If Your Urine Is This Color, Call Your Doctor.