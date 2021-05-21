Check out these photos of a Stanton township house that sits on two acres of land

Open Sunday 2-4! Rarely available Clarendon/Lyon Village townhouse in the Lyongate community that+GGs been renovated from the top to the bottom! The tile foyer includes a coat closet, entrance to your 1-car garage, a den with closet, laundry, and utilities. Upstairs you+GGll find Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout. The family room has 12-foot ceilings and is flooded with natural light from the tall windows. The family room has a wood-burning fireplace surrounded by built-in shelves. The renovated kitchen includes white cabinets, Quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, cork flooring, eat-in area with extra cabinets, chalkboard wall, and sliding glass door to a fenced-in slate patio.Upstairs you+GGll find a unique 2-story primary bedroom. The first level is the sleeping area with closet, which leads to a short staircase up to your renovated bathroom with large walk-in shower with glass door, dual vanity countertop, water closet, and large walk-in closet with Elfa shelving and access to the attic eave. The other 2 bedrooms share a hall bath with tub/shower.Located just 1 block to the Lyon Village shopping center (including Italian Store, Starbucks, and Giant), 1 block to the Lyon Village sprayground, and walkable to two metro stations: Courthouse (0.5 miles) and Clarendon (0.6 miles). Owners also enjoy easy commute access to Georgetown, I-66, and the GW Parkway. A long list of updates includes: Fence +GG 2010, Elfa in Primary Closet +GG 2010, Roof +GG 2011, HVAC +GG 2012, Primary Bath +GG 2013, All Windows and Sliding Glass Door +GG 2015, Guest Bedroom Elfa Shelving +GG 2015, Kitchen +GG 2018, Slate Patio & Front Walkway +GG 2019. The HOA has 4 guest spots available for use or street parking on N Daniel. HOA includes outdoor landscaping, snow removal, and funds for long-term projects.