Portable Bluetooth speakers have been around for a while. Designed to survive the outdoors, they’re handy, small, lightweight, and have simple controls that even non-techy parents can use. The Sonos Roam is part of the new wave of speakers that also use wi-fi. These portable smart speakers do everything a Bluetooth speaker can, but they layer on voice controls for Alexa or Google Assistant to control your music, find the weather, or work some smart devices in your house. The Roam is the smallest speaker the brand makes, and while it makes sense if you’re already using other Sonos gear, does it make sense compared to the rest of the options out there?