Must-watch videos of the week

Earlier this week, FX Networks announced that this week had been officially designated "Mac Week" in honor of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and its badass-bouncer-in-his-own-mind. Since that time, his real-life counterpart Rob McElhenney has been having a pretty good run of things. Already riding high off of great critical and viewer reactions to the second season of Mythic Quest, news broke that McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) would be teaming with FX Networks for the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, shining a spotlight on the Welsh football (soccer) club the two purchased. But now it's time to shift the attention back to Mac, first with a heads-up about a live-tweet watch party FX on Hulu has planned for Thursday night at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. What's on the agenda? How about S07E10 "How Mac Got Fat" and S13E10 "Mac Finds His Pride"?