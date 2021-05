The pantry is easily one of the most challenging spots in the home to keep organized. Food often gets stashed in there with little regard to how it should be properly stored to prevent spoiling or creepy crawlers. Worse still, a pantry in a state of chaos can lead to wasting money by doubling up on ingredients and can instill unhealthy eating habits. Zoe Bingley Pullin is a nutritionist, chef and Health Ambassador, who certainly knows her way around a kitchen pantry and shares her top organizing tips and tricks for sorting out this space once and for all!