newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The Greatest Globetrotter Shot Of All Time

By mattstaff
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

- Vote - Straight up superhuman vibes with these mad skills. Anyone else have a hard enough time just being able to dribble with your offhand?

cheezburger.com
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superhuman Vibes#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsrugbypass.com

Watch: Hoskins Sotutu goes full Harlem Globetrotter in contender for try of the season

Watching Hoskins Sotutu play rugby, it’s easy to see the 22-year-old’s passion for basketball creeping into the loose forward’s game. Sotutu played the sport in his early years before making the commitment to rugby and the rangey number 8 regularly uses those skills honed in the five-man game as a point of difference over his loose forward rivals.
NFLchatsports.com

Remembering the greatest post-game press conference of all time

When you mention the name of former head coach Jerry Burns to fans of the Minnesota Vikings, there are certain to be a lot of different memories that come to mind. For most, however, the most cited would likely be what happened in the aftermath of the Vikings’ 23-21 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams on 5 November 1989.
NBAPounding The Rock

Help us remember Tim Duncan’s all-time greatest moments

Spurs fans will always be the luckiest fans, not just because they drafted Tim Duncan, but because of who Duncan is and what he did for the franchise. So few players these days play as many seasons, nay, as many great seasons, as The Big Fundamental. And all with one team.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Yes, 'Hurricane' Antigua played for Harlem Globetrotters

Orlando Antigua has been and remains many things. Immigrant to America as a toddler, gunshot survivor as a teenager, McDonald’s All-American and Pittsburgh standout. And today, the assistant coach at Kentucky for the second time. But there is one thing Antigua is not, nor will ever be. Black. “I get...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

It's Time to Stop Making Excuses For Steph Curry's Poor Play Late in Games

Jason Smith: “I’m sorry that you didn’t see the last minute of the game. LeBron made the big three because he makes big shots like that. He can get his own shot because he’s big. Now it was Steph Curry’s turn, and what happened? He got blocked, he got the ball back, and he couldn’t get his own shot to get a three-pointer in the final seconds because the Lakers shut him down. He had to pass to Jordan Poole who missed a shot. The Lakers missed their shot and then Steph had another chance, and Steph couldn’t get free to get the inbounds pass, and the Lakers wind up winning 103-100. You can’t sit here and tell, me ‘WELL, STEPH HAD THREE GUYS ON HIM!’ And LeBron doesn’t have three guys on him?? Steph sees the coverage at half-court because you gotta guard him there, he doesn’t pass the three-point line! That’s why three guys are on Steph at half-court because he plays from half-court to the arc. That’s the only place he plays, and that’s why guys are on him there. Steph is too small and he doesn’t affect the game inside of the three-point line nearly enough. This is why at the end of games it’s hard for the Warriors because they can’t close. Tell me the last time Steph Curry closed out a big game?? Do people really say of LeBron ‘well, he had too many guys on him so he couldn’t make that play!” (Full Segment Above)
Basketballchatsports.com

Purdue Basketball All-Time Great Draft - VOTING

Well, the draft is now over and the benches are filled. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, you can catch up here and here. The each team will be listed below before all the GMs get to make their case about why their team is the best. Let us know in the comments who you think won the draft.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

The Six Greatest Female Canadian Boxers of All Time

Canada has produced some incredible female boxers over the years, but who are the greatest of all time? Here is our selection of the top six. While Diana Dutra’s career ended with a record of five wins, five losses, and one draw, with no knockout wins, she still deserves a place on this list, if only for her first magnificent bout. Born in Mission, British Columbia, Dutra only became a professional boxer at the somewhat ripe old age of 31. In extremely unlikely circumstances, she became the IWBF’s World Junior Welterweight Champion in 1995 with her very first fight! Dutra beat the defending world champion Helga Risoy via decision over ten rounds. Dutra has now retired from boxing. But there are still plenty of other formidable female boxers out there to bet on. You can find out about all the latest odds and matches at this sports betting site.
NFLPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Surprising Facts About The Father of the Greatest of All Time: Tom Brady

We don't know a lot about Tom Brady, Sr. Some didn't even know that Tom Brady, Jr., a/k/a the Greatest Of All Time NFL Quarterback, was a Junior anything, but it's true. Tom Brady, Sr. is an Insurance Salesman. When Tom Brady, Jr. finally got drafted in the 199th pick, he said he was relieved that he didn't have to sell insurance, according to the ESPN film, the Brady 6.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Ric Bucher: Steph Curry is Not an All-Time Great Player

Ric Bucher: “This is why Steph Curry wasn’t on my MVP ballot as great of a year as he’s had. The five guys that were on it, they all have a huge physical advantages that Steph does not have. In talking about awards or just general greatness, people who want to make Steph Curry one of the greatest players of all time are grading on a curve because of the degree of difficulty he faces because of his size. He’s 6’3”, 185 pounds, and everyone else he’s competing against for these awards are genetic freaks. They’re all bigger, stronger, longer, and faster than he is. It’s not his fault, but do I give him extra credit because he’s doing what he’s doing at 6’3”, 185? Well, then I don’t know if that’s fair to the guys who are 6’9” and don’t have to shoot from 40 feet because they can step right up to the 3-point line and not worry about their shot getting blocked, or they can operate in the mid-range.” (Full Audio Segment)
Plymouth, WIplymouth-review.com

‘All in the Timing’ announced as May play

The Plymouth High School Drama Department is presenting the play “All in the Timing” this month. The play was performed for student families May 13-16 on the PHS Auditorium stage. A streaming replay of the Friday performance will be available as a “video on demand” feature from May 20 to 23 through ShowTix4You. The cost is $5, which allows access […]
MLSthe18.com

Clint Dempsey Makes The Greatest Podcast Appearance Of All Time On ‘The Crack’

‘Don’t punch a window’ is Clint’s piece of advice for the next generation. I’m not a podcast person. I listened to Season 1 of Serial on a road trip and only finished it because I was on a road trip. I then avoided the format for like six years until Grant Wahl’s American Prodigy: Freddy Adu, because I need to know where my son Freddy is and what he’s doing at all times.
Golfchatsports.com

Old man Phil Mickelson in the lead at the PGA Championship

The moment came just before 9 a.m. ET. Phil Mickelson drained a birdie putt to put himself in a tie for the lead at the PGA Championship. There were still 52 holes to play, and Mickelson being Mickelson, he carded three bogies over his next seven holes to push him back down the leaderboard. But seeing him at the top, even if for only a moment, it makes you wonder: What’s with all the old guys still doing it?
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The greatest shots in NBA playoff history, ranked

The NBA playoffs have provided fans with a plethora of highlights over the years. They are clutch moments played out on the game’s biggest stages. In this piece, we’ll take a look back at the greatest shots in NBA playoffs history. 10- John Stockton sends Jazz to 1997 NBA Finals.