Meet the Sapeurs of Brazzaville

You think you're excited for summer? Well, Versace just one-uped you. The brand has revealed its beach-ready La Vacanza line and it's as extra as we want summer 2021 to be. In its latest mini-campaign, the luxury house takes us to the sun-washed coasts of Liguria, Italy to indulge in an over-the-top summer fantasy. With the stunning vista and the clear Mediterranean water as its backdrop, we're tempted to buy a one-way ticket straight to Italy. But alas, what would we even wear on such a trip?