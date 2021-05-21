Meet the Sapeurs of Brazzaville
Being a sapeur means more than just dressing well—it’s an identity. Dancing outside the sidewalk bar, swigging from beer bottles slick with condensation, every one of us is drenched in sweat. The close humidity of the Brazzaville night has our hair stuck to our faces, our skin gleaming. But that doesn’t stop the sapeurs from looking seriously dapper in their sharp, canary yellow or scarlet suits, fedora hats, ties, and smart, polished shoes. (I just look like a plainly attired, frizz-haired mess, but frankly, I’m having too much fun to care.)www.fodors.com