newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Meet the Sapeurs of Brazzaville

By Heather Richardson
FodorsTravel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a sapeur means more than just dressing well—it’s an identity. Dancing outside the sidewalk bar, swigging from beer bottles slick with condensation, every one of us is drenched in sweat. The close humidity of the Brazzaville night has our hair stuck to our faces, our skin gleaming. But that doesn’t stop the sapeurs from looking seriously dapper in their sharp, canary yellow or scarlet suits, fedora hats, ties, and smart, polished shoes. (I just look like a plainly attired, frizz-haired mess, but frankly, I’m having too much fun to care.)

www.fodors.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congo River#Beer Bottles#French#Kinshasa#Rodivin#Drc#Northern Brazzaville#River Congo#Condensation#France#Italy#Shoes#Fun#Ornate Pipes#Sweat#Parisian Fashion#Colors#Kisses#Wooden Canes#Belgian Colonialism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Scotland
News Break
Apparel
Related
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

Meetings

Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 had a fantastic meeting of fun and laughter this past Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. through a Zoom Hybrid Meeting, which allows members to meet at the Fry’n Pan and on Zoom. This week’s Presider Janice Stone, VP of Education, called the meeting to...
RestaurantsLas Vegas Herald

Paris magic returns as cafes, restaurants open for trading

Paris took a big step in returning to normal on May 19 as cafes and restaurant terraces reopened after a six-month shutdown due to the Covid pandemic. France is putting in place a phased return to normal, in a bid to head off any resurgence of the pandemic. France now...
SocietyThe Guardian

Young Ugandans are being brutally oppressed. They must be allowed a voice

Uganda is experiencing its worst wave of political oppression in decades. Hundreds, possibly thousands, of supporters of opposition parties to President General Yoweri Museveni have been abducted, detained and tortured in recent months. Like many, I bear the scars of the baton, have felt the sting of teargas and endured unlawful detention. But I know that this is not personal. It isn’t about me.
Beauty & FashionMonochrome Watches

Marko Koncina, Founder of Swiss Watch Gang, On His Cartier Tortue CPCP Perpetual Calendar

Today, we’ll talk about a watch owned by someone that is a voice and face of the watchmaking community, someone that you might have already seen through your screens. Indeed, Marko Koncina is a 29-year-old entrepreneur from Zürich, Switzerland, and he is the driving force behind the Swiss Watch Gang Youtube and Instagram channels. Today, we’ll discuss a watch that is supremely elegant, mechanically complex and rare. Marko will tell us about his great passion for a platinum Cartier Tortue Perpetual Calendar from the all-time classic CPCP collection – also known as Collection Privée Cartier Paris.
LifestyleFodorsTravel

The 10 Dreamiest Hotels in the Greek Islands

Home > Destinations > Europe > Greece > Hotels & Lodging PHOTO: Courtesy of Iconic Santorini, a boutique cave hotel. There exist few more breathtaking natural landscapes than those found in the Greek Islands. From remote sandy beaches inviting you into tepid turquoise waters to white-washed hilltop villages revealing centuries-old traditions. The feeling of Greece is unique.
AgricultureCNET

Belgian farmer accidentally moves French border, makes France smaller

Franch got a little smaller, and Belgium a little bigger, thanks to an annoyed Belgian farmer. The farmer in the border village of Erquelinnes moved a stone in the path of his tractor, according to the BBC. It turned out not to be just any stone, but one marking the boundary line between the two countries. In moving it, the Belgian gave his country 7.5 more feet (2.29 meters), by taking that same amount away from France.
Designers & Collectionsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Dipti Vijayakar creates magic via Kazbee- The Ethnic Lounge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI/Heylin Spark): With constant efforts and a creative mind, Dipti Vijayakar and her clothing label, 'Kazbee- The Ethnic Lounge', bags the award of 'Young Women Entrepreneur of the Year' announced by Transformance Forums. Designing apparel that can provide comfort and yet grab the eyes of...
TravelFinancial Times

Vintage travel posters are going places

From the seduction of a poster emblazoned with “Egypt, the land of mystery and romance” to the mighty promise that “The most beautiful women in the world summer in Monte Carlo”, the allure of vintage travel posters is still palpable. And with a heightened nostalgia for the golden age of travel, these windows onto a bygone era capture the joy of exploration and adventure even more intensely.
MusicHighsnobiety

Bobi Wine: Interviewing Uganda's Pop Star-Turned-Revolutionary

Perhaps we'll never know the true results of Uganda's January 2021 elections, but when I agreed to interview singer, actor and now politician Bobi Wine, it was with the knowledge that this was most likely the man the people of Uganda voted to lead their country. Instead, President of 35 years Yoweri Museveni renewed his lease on the East African country through an alleged rigged election.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Versace "La Vacanza" Collection: Release Info

You think you're excited for summer? Well, Versace just one-uped you. The brand has revealed its beach-ready La Vacanza line and it's as extra as we want summer 2021 to be. In its latest mini-campaign, the luxury house takes us to the sun-washed coasts of Liguria, Italy to indulge in an over-the-top summer fantasy. With the stunning vista and the clear Mediterranean water as its backdrop, we're tempted to buy a one-way ticket straight to Italy. But alas, what would we even wear on such a trip?
Travelhiconsumption.com

This Ultra-Luxe 21-Day Jet Expedition Takes You All The Way To Antarctica

With much of the world nearing a return to normal life, travel is finally starting to become a viable possibility once again. And it’s a good thing, too, because cabin fever is one illness for which the only cure is to get some much-needed time away from home and break free of that pandemic-induced isolation.
Politicskfgo.com

France’s Macron to name Rwanda ambassador on visit next week

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will name an ambassador to Rwanda, which for years accused Paris of complicity in its 1994 genocide, in a final step to normalise diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Elysee Palace said on Friday. Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whose rebel army ended...
Relationship Advicetravelexperta.com

6 Most Beautiful and Quality Resorts in Maldives

Promising memorable retreats, the best resorts in the Maldives offer luxurious accommodation, fine dining options, world-class facilities, impeccable services, and unmatched hospitality. Spread across the extensive island, these resorts attract families, honeymooners, couples, solo travellers to celebrities for a chic and relaxing vacation amidst a tranquil and rejuvenating ambience. The...
Politicsjurist.org

France prosecutors ask judges to drop claims of French role in Rwanda genocide

French lead prosecutor Remy Heitz said Monday that the investigations carried out by the French government could not prove direct involvement of French troops in the Rwandan genocide and asked the investigating magistrates to drop the case. The investigation centers on the 991-page report that was published by the Research...
Designers & CollectionsCNN

Nigerian fashion pioneer Folashade 'Shade' Thomas-Fahm will be celebrated at 'Africa Fashion' exhibition

She's been called one of Africa's most important designers, and a pioneering figure in Nigerian fashion. Now, Folashade "Shade" Thomas-Fahm is among the names being celebrated by London's Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum. Set to open next year, its Africa Fashion exhibition will commemorate past and contemporary African designers including Mali's Chris Seydou and Ghana's Kofi Ansah.
Photographymajorcadailybulletin.com

The Art of Photography

Víctor Martínez Rodilla is a musician and he’s been playing with the SimfoVents since 2006. Three years ago he was planning a family holiday in Italy and asked his friend Óscar for some advice. "If you buy a camera you have to learn how to use it,” said Oscar who...
Photographywagmag.com

A fashion photographer in love with the land

If success has taken Federico Cannata to Milan and the upper echelons of the fashion world and fashion photography – he has photographed the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Edie Campbell, as well as worked with Alberta Ferretti, Emilio Pucci and Dolce & Gabbana among other big-name brands – his heart remains in Sicily.