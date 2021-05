On a whim a few weeks ago, I stumbled onto a maritime Bohemia in the heart of the Bay Area. Upon arrival, my first thought was, “I can never, ever write about this place — it’s too perfect.” The truth, however, is that everyone already knows about it. Latitude 38 literally wrote about ‘rediscovering’ this place just a few months ago, and we subsequently published your letters describing the many years you’ve visited there. If you click a link a few paragraphs from now, we’ll happily name the spot in question, and we encourage people to visit.