There's a Reason Everyone is So Obsessed with Alexander Calder’s Jewelry Right Now
At the Post-War & Contemporary Art sale at Christie's last week, paintings weren’t the only works that sold beyond their estimates: An Alexander Calder woven brass bracelet sold for $250,000, nearly four times the low estimate. At Sotheby’s Contemporary Art sale, also last week, a Calder brass necklace sold for $226,800, and just six months earlier, in the middle of the pandemic, the auction house sold a silver wire necklace by the artist for $612,900 (the presale estimate was $220,000-$300,000).www.townandcountrymag.com