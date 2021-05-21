There's a Reason Everyone is So Obsessed with Alexander Calder’s Jewelry Right Now

London – Leonardo da Vinci’s "Head of a Bear" will be offered for sale at Christie’s in London as a highlight lot in the Exceptional Sale, taking place live on 8 July. This penetrating study of a bear’s head, one of less than eight surviving drawings by Leonardo still in private hands outside of the British Royal Collection and the Devonshire Collections at Chatsworth, measuring 2 ¾ x 2 ¾ inches (7 x 7 cm), it is executed in silverpoint on a pale pink-beige prepared paper, a technique which Leonardo was taught by his master Andrea del Verrocchio. The drawing will be on public exhibition at Christie’s in Rockefeller Centre in New York from Saturday 8 May and then move on to be shown at Christie’s Hong Kong from 20 – 25 May. It will then go to London where it will be on view from 1 – 6 June prior to the Exceptional sale where it is expected to sell for £8,000,000-12,000,000.