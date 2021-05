Unless you've traveled to Mexico or Central America and tried the some of the local cuisine, you might not be familiar with epazote. Culinary Lore notes that the plant's natural range extends from Central America into the southwestern U.S., and the herb has been introduced as far north as Canada. Still, epazote is not a household name. It has a pungent scent reminiscent of kerosene or gasoline. As for its flavor, The Spruce Eats describes it as an acquired taste. Epazote is so strongly bitter it can overpower the taste of other spices. The flavor, which can even be called medicinal, is mellower in the dried form or after cooking. The Kitchn says that in addition to a turpentine-like flavor, epazote has notes of mint, citrus, pine, oregano, and anise.