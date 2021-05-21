newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trouble Relationship

Restorative justice seeks to heal families facing domestic violence

By Videos
elreporterosf.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCases of abuse skyrocketed during the pandemic. According to experts, prevention and reconciliation programs should engage abusers as well as survivors. As a child, Tina Rodríguez was a victim of domestic violence and sexual abuse and repeatedly called 911 to report mistreatment by her father against her mother and siblings. His attacks not only caused her serious eating disorders but also a deep trauma only healed after years of family therapy. This healing path however, led to an unexpected outcome: over time, Rodríguez reconciled with the man who destroyed her childhood.

elreporterosf.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Abuse#Violence Against Women#Family Therapy#Restorative Justice#Family Violence#Sexual Violence#Ethnic Media Services#Asian Pacific Institute#Latinos#Domestic Violence Clients#Gender Based Violence#Criminal Justice#Sexual Abuse#Child Abuse#Oppression#Abusers#Immigrant Survivors#Sexual Assault#Mistreatment#Violent Impulses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Trouble Relationship
Related
SocietyCleveland Jewish News

JFSA to hold domestic violence seminar

Jewish Family Service Association will hold two sessions of a free domestic violence webinar, “The Path to Empowerment,” for domestic violence survivors, their loved ones and the community. At 3 p.m. May 12 and 5:30 p.m. May 25, the webinar will cover domestic violence 101, common dynamics of abusive relationships,...
Violent CrimesThe Guardian

The American gun crisis? It’s largely a domestic violence crisis

Seven people died in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday at a birthday party, after the boyfriend of one of the party guests showed up with a gun. The boyfriend came to the mobile home park where the party was being held and shot six adults, including his girlfriend. Five of them died at the scene, and another died later, at the hospital. Then he killed himself. He didn’t fire on the children who were there.
Sex CrimesDaily Hampshire Gazette

Domestic violence survivors face more obstacles during pandemic

BOSTON — Survivors of domestic violence have faced greater obstacles finding or getting access to support during the pandemic, putting vulnerable and marginalized populations even more at risk as households were confined to the same living space for long periods of time, according to Massachusetts advocates. “We were asking people...
Relationshipsalianzanews.com

Rise in Domestic Violence during COVID-19: How can generations heal?

Domestic violence is a difficult subject to bring up and talk about for many families. The New England Journal of Medicine reported that one out of four women and one out of ten men face abuse from an intimate partner or spouse. Reports point to a dramatic rise in domestic violence since the start of COVID-19. Experts in the field discuss prevention, and reconciliation programs that engage abusers as well as survivors, children and immigrant households who are in abusive households.
Violent Crimescrimereads.com

On Domestic Violence and Women in Prison

Long ago when I was a young photojournalist for the Mississippi Press, I was assigned to cover the Mississippi Legislature. At the time there were a number of newly elected representatives and senators who had vowed to reform the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. At the time, in the 1970s, Parchman had a hard reputation as one of the most brutal prisons in the nation. The penitentiary was an 18,000 acre “farm” where inmates worked. (In the past convicts had been leased out for hard labor in swampy areas that killed many.)
Orlando, FLclick orlando

‘Level of lethality increasing,’ Domestic violence advocates encourage survivors to seek help

ORLANDO, Fla. – Advocates for domestic violence survivors are speaking out after several recent cases of violence in the Orlando-area. “It’s scary and it’s sad because we have seen the level of lethality increasing. We have seen more people coming in who have been stabbed, who have survived strangulation, who have had severe physical abuse,” Harbor House Marketing Manager Laura Lucy said.
Cass County, NDkfgo.com

YWCA buys building for survivors of domestic violence

FARGO (KFGO) – The YWCA of Cass-Clay has announced that they are planning to buy and remodel a space that will help and house domestic abuse victims. The building neighboring the YWCA is owned by the Union of Sisters of the Presentation, the YWCA decided it would be best to purchase the building to better provide support for abuse survivors.
Congress & Courtsctnewsjunkie.com

Expansion of Domestic Violence Protection Advances

The Senate passed legislation Tuesday expanding the definition of domestic violence to include coercive control, a concept that will immediately be applied to family court and custody cases if passed by the House and signed by Gov. Ned Lamont. “For too long, domestic abuse was only recognized as bruises or...
Public HealthPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Demand for NJ domestic-violence services has skyrocketed during pandemic

Initial lockdown orders prompted by the coronavirus pandemic made it more difficult for survivors of domestic violence to make a call for help. But as the Garden State slowly opened up, so did these victims' window for finding a way out of their unsafe living arrangements. Data shared by organizations and the state show just how much demand has increased for safe housing and shelter, or just someone to talk to.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Are police biased when responding to domestic violence?

Research shows that victims and survivors of domestic and family violence – especially Indigenous women – are being mistaken for perpetrators by police. This treatment can have serious and fatal consequences. Ben Smee explores concerns about the culture of the Queensland police, and Dr Hannah McGlade discusses how Indigenous women are being criminalised by this system.
Door County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Domestic Violence leads to mental health issues

The trauma of abuse can lead victims into a dangerous spiral of mental depression, says Help of Door County Executive Director Milly Gonzales. Struggles with mental health issues after someone has experienced abuse may require counseling or therapy to deal with the problem. Gonzales says people who experience domestic violence can suffer many ill-effects that may not be visible.
Trouble Relationshiplosaltosonline.com

Confronting Domestic Violence: Games abusers play – It’s all about control

Following is the first in a three-part series on covert domestic abuse. War, chess, poker, Monopoly: just some of the games the covert abuser likes to play. War is a popular one, especially after he discovers his partner intends to end the relationship. For the covert abuser, “The relationship is over when I say it’s over.” It’s all about control. And when his partner threatens that control by declaring that she has a mind of her own – desires/rights/freedoms of her own – that’s when he responds with, “Let the games begin.” There are several playbooks he draws from:
Relationship Advicedomesticshelters.org

What Is Emotional Abuse?

If there’s a weakness that abusers can exploit in a survivor, they’ll find it. One’s emotional stability is just another example. In emotional abuse, an abuser will manipulate a survivor’s feelings in order to control that partner. This tactic is akin to brainwashing or mind control, which we’ve discussed before. A survivor may find themselves deep into a relationship before realizing that their choices—everything from who they can talk to, see and where they can go, to whether or not they’re able to end the relationship— are no longer their own; an abusive partner is making them for him or her.
Booneville, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Wife Takes A Stand Against Domestic Violence

Scotty Davidson, 38, of Booneville, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday for arraignment on several charges. According to documentation obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk, Deputy JR Weaver responded to a residence on Hwy 1071 in Jackson County on May 01st regarding a report of a domestic violence altercation between Scotty Davidson, 38, of Booneville, KY and his wife Hazel Davidson. Deputy Weaver arrived at the scene around 3:40 PM and observed Hazel Davidson standing in the front yard of the residence in distress. Davidson stated that Scotty had been physically violent to her by repeatedly punching her in the back of her head. She complained of at least two large knots on the back of her head resulting from the punches. She told Deputy Weaver that Scotty had left the residence heading toward Booneville, KY.
Congress & CourtsWMI Central

Domestic violence bill still stalled

The Senate still refuses to take up the House-passed Violence Against Women Act. But that hasn’t stopped a bipartisan group led by Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran from trying to do something about sky-high rates of domestic violence in reservation communities. The House has twice re-authorized the Violence Against Women Act,...