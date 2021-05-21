Restorative justice seeks to heal families facing domestic violence

Scotty Davidson, 38, of Booneville, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday for arraignment on several charges. According to documentation obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk, Deputy JR Weaver responded to a residence on Hwy 1071 in Jackson County on May 01st regarding a report of a domestic violence altercation between Scotty Davidson, 38, of Booneville, KY and his wife Hazel Davidson. Deputy Weaver arrived at the scene around 3:40 PM and observed Hazel Davidson standing in the front yard of the residence in distress. Davidson stated that Scotty had been physically violent to her by repeatedly punching her in the back of her head. She complained of at least two large knots on the back of her head resulting from the punches. She told Deputy Weaver that Scotty had left the residence heading toward Booneville, KY.