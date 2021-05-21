Patrols Increase For Water Safety
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Conservation Police have stepped up patrols and are reminding boaters to stay safe on the water. Next week is National Safe Boating Week. Boat safety is important as a year ago, the IDNR investigated 81 boating accidents involving 36 injuries and 21 fatalities. The US Coast Guard says that four out of every five boating fatalities in 2019 were from drowning and 86% of those were not wearing a life jacket.taylorvilledailynews.com