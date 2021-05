I have three suggestions that will improve traffic flow in Glynn County. 1. The new Frederica/Kings Way roundabout is working even better than expected. The problem is traffic leaving the island now backs up at the Gateway roundabout. This is due to traffic backing up from the Sea Island Road light and blocking the Brunswick exit, making it hazardous for drivers to merge into the roundabout to access the left lane. If the Brunswick turn lane was extended about 150 feet it would help prevent that backup.