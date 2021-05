One of the joys of Netflix series unveiling all episodes of a season all at once is it allows compelling narratives to build a following organically, which is exactly what happened with their horrifying zombie series Black Summer, with Season 2 of the series just earning the above first trailer. Despite the series' title, the upcoming season will present a number of frightening challenges, as the adventure will be unfolding during the winter, causing complications for both the living and the undead. Check out the new trailer for Season 2 of Black Summer above before it debuts exclusively on Netflix on June 17th.