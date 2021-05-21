Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty’s Hungama 2 OTT Release Date

The good news for the fans of Salman Khan as his most awaited film titled “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” is finally appearing on the OTT platform. The film was previously decided to release in the theatres on the occasion of EID but due to the ongoing pandemic, the film is releasing on Thursday 13th May 2021 on the OTT platform. The film will be releasing in over 40 countries like Canada, Dubai, New Zealand, and the rest of the UAE and theatrical release in many overseas markets on the special occasion of Eid. The trailer of the film is already released which created a hustle amongst the fans of Salman Khan and now the entire film at your doorstep.