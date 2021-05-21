Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty’s Hungama 2 OTT Release Date
After the Covid-19 pandemic, the OTT giants has turned out to be a savior for the entertainment industry. Recently, different OTT platforms have experienced a high tide of popularity with the release of blockbuster movies. Due to the lockdown and restrictions on cinema halls, the filmmakers are now going for a direct OTT release for many big-budget films. Hot news coming from Bollywood is the much-awaited comedy-drama movie Hungama 2 is coming on OTT soon. Here are all updates.www.oracleglobe.com