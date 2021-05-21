newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Armed man robs Wells Fargo bank

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man armed with a gun robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Asheville on Thursday and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money. Asheville police said the suspect entered the Wells Fargo on Merrimon Avenue about 4:45 p.m., threatened employees and customers and took an unspecified amount of money before fleeing on foot. Witnesses told officers they saw the man get into a silver or gray Cadillac SUV.

abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo Bank#Baseball Cap#Armed Police#Black Money#Front Man#Wlos#The Wells Fargo#Suspect#Asheville Police#Gun#Light Gray Pants#Silver#Merrimon Avenue#Authorities#Sunglasses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Asheville, NCWYFF4.com

Woman threatened, robbed by 2 armed men in downtown Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police are looking for two men who used a gun to rob a woman over the weekend as she left a downtown bar, according to the Asheville Police Department. Public Information Officer Christina Hallingse said the woman was approached by two men on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. after leaving the Cigar Bar at 81 Coxe Ave.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Sex CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Asheville, NCBlueridgenow.com

Bill would allow drinking in outdoor 'social districts' in NC cities, but not everyone is impressed

ASHEVILLE - A bill aiming to allow local governments define "social districts" for booze consumption has moved to the state Senate floor. House Bill 781, also known as Bring Business Back to Downtown, has bipartisan support and would allow cities to designate spaces where people could buy and drink alcohol outside. Think Savannah, for example, where people can roam freely, drink in hand.
Asheville, NCmy40.tv

HCA sends fuel to Mission for staff, hospital vehicles

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Different emergency service groups have worked to make sure vehicles were ready for the gas shortage that hit this week. HCA Healthcare sent fuel to Asheville on Thursday morning. A news release said HAC dispatched a fuel truck to keep staff and hospital vehicles fueled up...
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Officials need help locating juvenile from the Asheville area

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing juvenile from the Asheville area. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 16-year-old Brody Dale Farthing, who is approximately 5’ 11” and 140 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. Farthing...
Leicester, NCmy40.tv

Pastor finds bullet holes in Leicester church

LEICESTER, N.C. (WLOS) — When the pastor of Community Chapel Missionary Baptist Church arrived Wednesday to unlock for bible service, he noticed several bullet holes in the door. Authorities said the shooting at the church off Newfound Road happened in the last 48 hours. The church was taped off as...
Buncombe County, NCmy40.tv

Wanted: Authorities release surveillance images after gas station B&E

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County authorities are asking for help identifying their suspects after a gas station was broken into and items were stolen. Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Division say the suspects were seen exiting a newer model black Honda Accord Sedan before throwing a rock through the door of Boone’s Corner gas station along Brevard Road.