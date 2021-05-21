Pay Quest Diagnostics Bill Online at www.questdiagnostics.com/bill

Dr. Jenaya Calderilla, a licensed physician, has worked in various medical settings including hospital medicine, outpatient medicine, hospice, and post-acute rehabilitation. Therefore, over the course of her career, she has acquired a fairly good knowledge of how the healthcare system works when it comes to medical bills. Last month, she took to TikTok to share some of her knowledge in this matter with a three-part explaining how people without insurance can negotiate the cost of their medical bills. The videos have now become so popular — with over 4.5 million views combined — that some netizens are concerned that the "evil forces that be" might mysteriously vanish Dr. Calderilla from the planet.