Pay Quest Diagnostics Bill Online at www.questdiagnostics.com/bill
Quest Diagnostics, an American Fortune 500 company havings its headquarters in Secaucus, New Jersey. It began its operation in 1967 and had over 45,000 employees. Quest Diagnostics provides diagnostic testing services for cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, infectious disease, employment, court order testing, and recently, for Covid-19. They were actively involved in the fight against Covid-19 by performing around 10 million molecular tests by July 2020.www.oracleglobe.com