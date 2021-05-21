newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin in 'discounted bull market' unlike stocks — Bloomberg Intelligence

By William Suberg
CoinTelegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin (BTC) and altcoins have "entered the mainstream" after this week's price dip and will become stronger as a result, says Bloomberg Intelligence. In a tweet on May 21, Mike McGlone, the research unit's senior commodity strategist, described Bitcoin as being in a "discounted bull market." Bitcoin now has "key...

cointelegraph.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Brandt
Person
Mike Mcglone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bull Market#Bloomberg Intelligence#Planb#Bitcoin Price Models#Stocks Cryptocurrencies#Traditional Stocks#Advantageous Volatility#Btc Usd Dip#Tokens#Excess#Key Advantage#Potential Outcomes#Unit#Masse#Crash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Podcast
Related
MarketsDailyFx

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Alt-Coins - Buyers Beware, Bullish Sentiment Broken, IRS Weighs In

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), and Alt-Coin Analysis and Charts:. Bitcoin, Ethereum slump 40% in hours. US Treasury seeks stricter cryptocurrency tax compliance. Wednesday’s huge sell-off in the cryptocurrency market saw a wide range of coins and tokens lose between 30% and 50% of their value in a few hours as indiscriminate selling shattered the market’s previously bullish sentiment. The near $1 trillion sell-off, sparked by fears of a further clampdown on cryptocurrency usage in China, and negative tweets from Tesla’s Elon Musk, wiped out weeks, and in some cases months, worth of gains, with leveraged accounts trying to unwind long positions adding fuel to fire. The market has pared back some of these losses but sentiment remains weak and it will take a long time to return back to the heady times of earlier this year, if at all. The current extreme levels of volatility and weak sentiment do not make good bedfellows.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Outperforming Tech Stocks Bucking the Downward Trend in the Market

Amid the broader tech slump caused by investors’ sector rotation and concerns over rising inflation, shares of Motorola (MSI), Seagate (STX), and SS&C Technologies (SSNC) have been rallying thanks to investors’ optimism over their solid growth prospects. So, it could be wise to bet on them now. Let’s look closer. .After a solid run last year, the technology sector has witnessed a slight correction since mid-February due to investor sector rotation to capitalize on the economic recovery, fears of rising inflation and rising Treasury yields. Tech stocks’ weakness is evidenced by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 0.7% gains over the past three months compared to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 6.5% returns.
Currenciesdecrypt.co

Gold Outshines Bitcoin in Latest Market Volatility

The prospect of regulatory scrutiny and more volatility is diminishing Bitcoin's claim to rival gold as a portfolio hedge. Analysts said that recent plunges of 30% had been a wake-up call for investors. Savage one-day price swings of over 30%, and the prospect of more critical regulatory scrutiny, mean the...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Has Wall Street taken over Bitcoin?

Ben Hunt, founder of Second Foundation Partners and lead author at the Epsilon Theory blog is convinced institutional adoption poses an existential threat for Bitcoin's identity as an instrument of financial freedom. As investment funds, banks and tech companies are getting involved in the space, Bitcoin's fundamental properties – permissionless...
MarketsCBS News

Why is the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies falling?

The price of Bitcoin fell as much as 29% Wednesday after the China Banking Association warned member banks of risks associated with digital currencies. Other digital currencies suffered sharp declines as well. Bitcoin's volatility was on full display: The decline had narrowed to below 10% in early afternoon trading. Bitcoin...
StocksCBS News

Wall Street and Main Street financial firms embraced bitcoin. Now it's crashing.

Goldman Sachs piled back into the emerging cryptocurrency market earlier this year, when it relaunched its bitcoin trading desk after a short hiatus. Earlier this month, the Wall Street bank began offering an investment service that allows its high-net-worth clients to profit from a rise in bitcoin prices without having to own the digital currency.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Bitcoin ETFs in Canada Hit by ‘Market Disruption’ Amid Crypto Crash

Bitcoin’s price crashed again this week. Some of Canada’s popular Bitcoin ETFs struggled because of this. It’s been a bloody week for Bitcoin. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is down 27.5% this week—with Elon Musk, China regulatory matters and panic selling all contributing to the market crash. Bitcoin was trading at $35,871 at the time of writing.
CurrenciesPosted by
Forbes

Cryptocrash - Is Bitcoin Really A Baublecoin?

On February 25th the Zuger Woche newspaper popped through the letterbox with the front page headline, ‘Bitcoin – was ist das?’ (German is so alike English that readers need no translation). I was sufficiently struck by the headline that I took a photograph (now posted here), the reason being that Zug is known as the epicentre of Europe’s ‘Crypto Valley’, with growing concentration of crypto currency firms establishing there. While it’s not quite the same as Le Monde asking, ‘What is the Mona Lisa’ the headline does illustrate the disconnect between new areas in finance and technology and the ‘real world’.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Bitcoin or Stocks: Better Buy on the Dip

The price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), has dropped 37% from its all-time high. As of this writing, it's trading hands at around $41,000 per token. By contrast, the stock market averages aren't down anywhere near that much. The Nasdaq Composite Index is down roughly 4%, and the S&P 500 is down less than 2%. Nevertheless, even though I own Bitcoin personally, in this article I'm going to argue that stocks are the better buy right now.
MarketsMotley Fool

Fed Working on Crypto-Like 'Digital Dollar'

America may develop its own digital currency. Read on to learn more about the Federal Reserve's announcement on a digital dollar. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced yesterday that the Fed is exploring the creation of a U.S. digital dollar. This would essentially be a cryptocurrency controlled by the central bank.
Stockskitco.com

Chris Vermeulen is now 100% in cash ahead of Bitcoin, stock market crash

Stocks and Bitcoin rally on Thursday, but this is just a "dead cat bounce," said Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com. Vermeulen told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, that stocks show selling signs, and while Bitcoin has some more upside left in this bounce, he expects major resistance at the $50,000 level.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Bitcoin claws back to US$42,000 after crypto market meltdown

SINGAPORE (May 20): Crypto markets are showing signs of recovery after Wednesday's dramatic sell-off. Bitcoin hovered near the US$42,000 mark and Ether rebounded as investors tried to make sense of the crash that wiped away billions and shattered the notion of crypto as a maturing asset class. "You can't keep...
Businessfa-mag.com

Retail Traders Are Now Parking Their Cash In Boring Stock ETFs

Meme stock mania has cooled and now Crypto fever has, too. So what’s a young Reddit retail trader to do with his cash?. The answer, it would appear, is to park it in boring broad stock-market baskets. In what’s becoming the modern-day equivalent of stockpiling cash when at a loss...
MarketsBloomberg

Bitcoin Ends Week in Free Fall With China Again Rattling Bulls

Follow us @crypto for our full coverage. Bitcoin is heading into the weekend in freefall again after a fresh warning from Chinese officials over cracking down on cryptocurrencies. The largest digital currency fell as much as 10% in late Friday trading to as low as $35,636, and peer tokens also...