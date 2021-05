20 years after making her professional debut, England’s record appearance holder Fara Williams has decided to hang up her boots as she retires from the game. Despite being offered multiple opportunities to continue playing football, the 37-year-old expressed that she is “not mentally and physically ready to do another year”. This comes after a string of health issues for Williams who was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a disorder linked to kidney damage, after undergoing thigh surgery in 2020.