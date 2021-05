Former President and famed World War II General Dwight D. Eisenhower once said, “Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil, and you’re a thousand miles from the corn field”. President Eisenhower was alluding to what many Utahns already know — government bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., don’t always recognize the hard work that it takes for farmers to put food on our tables while still managing to run a profitable business, contribute to their communities and love their families. That’s why I was so encouraged to see the Growing Climate Solutions Act be introduced — on a bipartisan basis — in both the U.S. House and Senate.