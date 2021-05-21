newsbreak-logo
Sweet expands NFT marketplace to the Shopify ecosystem

CoinTelegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSweet’s consumer-first enterprise NFT platform now allows brands to seamlessly offer NFTs through existing online storefronts. New York, May 18, 2021 – Sweet, the leading enterprise NFT solutions provider, announced the integration of its nonfungible token distribution platform into the Shopify marketplace, empowering brands, shop owners and intellectual property holders to sell NFTs through existing online storefronts. The addition of Sweet into the Shopify platform enables global retail and entertainment brands to capitalize on the growing demand for nonfungible tokens while keeping consumers in their own branded checkout experience.

cointelegraph.com
