Here's a fundamental law of exercise: If you want to burn more calories for the sake of losing weight, you have to constantly challenge your muscles to work harder. After all, if you're used to doing the same amount of work each and every time you hit the gym—whether it's the same amount of weight you're lifting or the same amount of reps you're doing—you're simply not going to burn those extra calories. In fact, your body becomes more efficient doing the same thing over time, and you may find that you end up actually burning less calories.