BET Awards 2021: A Recap Of SZA’s Most Style Stunning Moments

Think back to yourself 15 years ago on any given Thursday night. What were you doing? Well, if you’re anything like us, you were probably glued to the television watching the wonder that was The O.C. While the juicy plot lines and dreamy California settings drew us in, it’s the fashion on the show that really hooked us. Seriously — who didn’t want to dress like Marissa Cooper and Summer Roberts in 2003? They were each fashion icons in their own right, with quintessential California girl wardrobes. And to be honest, with the rebirth of some of the most popular 2000s trends, their style is just as relevant today. To celebrate 15 years of The O.C. style (can't believe it's been that long!), we culled some of our favorite fashion moments from the show, showcasing all the trends that are just as buzzy today. California, here we come …